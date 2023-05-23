Brazil declares 180-day animal health emergency amid avian flu cases in wild birds

World+Biz

Reuters
23 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:08 am

Related News

Brazil declares 180-day animal health emergency amid avian flu cases in wild birds

Reuters
23 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:08 am
Brazil declares 180-day animal health emergency amid avian flu cases in wild birds

Brazil on Monday declared a state of animal health emergency for 180 days in response to the country's first ever detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus in wild birds, in a document signed by Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro.

Infection by the H5N1 subtype of avian flu in wild birds does not trigger trade bans, based on guidelines of the World Organization for Animal Health. However, a case of bird flu on a farm usually results in the entire flock being killed and can trigger trade restrictions from importing countries.

Brazil, the world's biggest chicken meat exporter with $9.7 billion in sales last year, has so far confirmed eight cases of the H5N1 in wild birds, including seven in Espirito Santo state and one in Rio de Janeiro state.

The country's agriculture ministry said later on Monday it has created an emergency operations center to coordinate, plan and evaluate "national actions related to avian influenza."

Though Brazil's main meat producing states are in the south, the government is on alert after the confirmed cases, as avian flu in wild birds has been followed by transmission to commercial flocks in some countries.

Shares in Brazil-based BRF SA BRFS3.SA, the world's biggest chicken exporter, were up 3.6% before the government announcement and ended the day 0.5% lower.

Over the weekend, the Health Ministry said samples of 33 suspected cases of avian influenza in humans in Espirito Santo, where Brazil confirmed the first cases in wild birds last week, came back negative for the H5N1 subtype.

 

 

 

Brazil / bird flu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rashid

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist

14m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

1h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

18h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

20h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

21h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities