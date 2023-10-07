Brazil to call emergency meeting of UN Security Council over attack on Israel

World+Biz

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

Brazil to call emergency meeting of UN Security Council over attack on Israel

Reuters
07 October, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 09:04 pm
A view of a junction shows the aftermath of a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in the Sderot area, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A view of a junction shows the aftermath of a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in the Sderot area, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it would convene an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council following the biggest attack on Israel in years.

Brazil, which assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month, condemned the attacks in a public statement and expressed solidarity with the people of Israel. It also reaffirmed a commitment to a "two-state solution," with Palestine and Israel coexisting within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the largest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing at least 40 people and injuring hundreds. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate, declaring his country was at war.

"The Brazilian government reiterates that there is no justification for resorting to violence, especially against civilians, and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of the situation," the Foreign Ministry said. It added that "the mere management of the conflict is not a viable alternative for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, and the resumption of peace negotiations is urgent."

Top News

Brazil / United Nations / Israel-Palestine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

13h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

9h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

1h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

3h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

4h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

6h | TBS World