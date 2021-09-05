Born conjoined back-to-back, Israeli twins finally see each other after surgery

World+Biz

Reuters
05 September, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:27 pm

Related News

Born conjoined back-to-back, Israeli twins finally see each other after surgery

The more than 12-hour operation at the Soroka Medical Centre took months of preparation and involved dozens of experts from Israel and abroad, the hospital said on Sunday

Reuters
05 September, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:27 pm
Formerly siamese Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone rare separation surgery at Soroka Medical Centre, Beersheba September 5, 2021. The one-year-old girls, whose names were not released to media, were born with the rear parts of their heads conjoined. Soroka Medical Centre/Handout via REUTERS
Formerly siamese Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone rare separation surgery at Soroka Medical Centre, Beersheba September 5, 2021. The one-year-old girls, whose names were not released to media, were born with the rear parts of their heads conjoined. Soroka Medical Centre/Handout via REUTERS

One-year-old twin Israeli girls who were born conjoined at the head, back to back, can make eye contact for the first time after undergoing rare separation surgery.

The more than 12-hour operation at the Soroka Medical Centre took months of preparation and involved dozens of experts from Israel and abroad, the hospital said on Sunday.

"This was a rare and complex surgery that has been conducted only 20 times worldwide and now, for the first time, in Israel," said Mickey Gideon, Soroka's chief pediatric neurosurgeon.

Photos in Israeli media showed the twins - whose names were not provided - facing one another in a cot, their heads bandaged. The Soroka statement said the surgery involved cranial reconstruction and scalp grafts for both.

"They are recovering nicely. They are breathing and eating on their own," Eldad Silberstein, the head of Soroka's plastic surgery department, told Israel's Channel 12 news.

Middle East

twins / Conjoined Twins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

1h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

1h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

1h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places