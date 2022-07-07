Boris Johnson set to become one of the shortest-serving UK PMs in modern history 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – following a series of resignations from his government – has decided to resign from his post on Thursday.

The move will make him one of the shortest-serving PMs of the UK in modern times.

Boris Johnson was elected on 24 July, 2019, following Theresa May.

She served as the UK PM for three years and eleven days (2016-2019). While Boris held this post for two years and 348 days, reports UK media.

Below is a list of UK PMs (post World War II) and their stay in power (from shortest to longest):

Alec Douglas-Home - 1963 – 1964 - 364 days

Anthony Eden - 1955 – 1957 - 1 year and 279 days

Gordon Brown - 2007 – 2010 - 2 years and 319 days

Boris Johnson - 2019 – present - 2 years and 348 days

James Callaghan - 1976 – 1979 - 3 years and 30 days

Theresa May - 2016 – 2019 - 3 years and 12 days

Winston Churchill - 1951 – 1955 - 3 years and 162 days

Edward Heath - 1970 – 1974 - 3 years and 259 days

Harold Wilson - 1974 – 1976 - 5 years and 247 days

David Cameron - 2010 – 2016 - 6 years and 64 days

Clement Attlee - 1945 – 1951 - 6 years and 93 days

John Major - 1990 – 1997 - 6 years and 156 days

Harold Macmillan - 1957 – 1963 - 6 years and 282 days

Tony Blair - 1997 – 2007 - 10 years and 57 days

Margaret Thatcher - 1979 – 1990 - 11 years and 209 days