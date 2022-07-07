Boris Johnson set to become one of the shortest-serving UK PMs in modern history
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – following a series of resignations from his government – has decided to resign from his post on Thursday.
The move will make him one of the shortest-serving PMs of the UK in modern times.
Boris Johnson was elected on 24 July, 2019, following Theresa May.
She served as the UK PM for three years and eleven days (2016-2019). While Boris held this post for two years and 348 days, reports UK media.
Below is a list of UK PMs (post World War II) and their stay in power (from shortest to longest):
Alec Douglas-Home - 1963 – 1964 - 364 days
Anthony Eden - 1955 – 1957 - 1 year and 279 days
Gordon Brown - 2007 – 2010 - 2 years and 319 days
Boris Johnson - 2019 – present - 2 years and 348 days
James Callaghan - 1976 – 1979 - 3 years and 30 days
Theresa May - 2016 – 2019 - 3 years and 12 days
Winston Churchill - 1951 – 1955 - 3 years and 162 days
Edward Heath - 1970 – 1974 - 3 years and 259 days
Harold Wilson - 1974 – 1976 - 5 years and 247 days
David Cameron - 2010 – 2016 - 6 years and 64 days
Clement Attlee - 1945 – 1951 - 6 years and 93 days
John Major - 1990 – 1997 - 6 years and 156 days
Harold Macmillan - 1957 – 1963 - 6 years and 282 days
Tony Blair - 1997 – 2007 - 10 years and 57 days
Margaret Thatcher - 1979 – 1990 - 11 years and 209 days