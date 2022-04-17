Boris Johnson to leave British woes behind in visit to India

World+Biz

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 09:18 am

Related News

Boris Johnson to leave British woes behind in visit to India

Johnson will head to India on Thursday with calls for his resignation ringing in his ears after he was fined for breaking his own Covid-19 lockdown rules by attending a birthday party for him in Downing Street in June 2020

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 09:18 am
Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the &quot;Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment&quot; session at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 2, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 2, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to put his domestic problems behind him when he visits India this week on a trip to strengthen links between the two countries which have not seen eye to eye over the response to the Ukraine crisis.

Johnson will head to India on Thursday with calls for his resignation ringing in his ears after he was fined for breaking his own Covid-19 lockdown rules by attending a birthday party for him in Downing Street in June 2020.

Parliament returns from its Easter vacation on Tuesday and Johnson has said he would "set the record straight" about gatherings in his office. He had previously told lawmakers there were no parties and guidance was always followed.

In details released late on Saturday, Johnson's office said the British leader would use his trip to India to deepen relations, including in-depth talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod on the two nations' "strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership".

He will also push for progress in talks on a free trade deal, which Britain is hoping to strike as part of its post-Brexit strategy. His office said such a trade deal was predicted to boost Britain's total trade by up to 28 billion pounds ($36.5 billion) annually by 2035.

But the visit will be overshadowed in part by disagreement over the Ukraine conflict.

Western allies have called for India, which imports arms from Russia, to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin in stronger terms, and U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week told Modi that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest.

British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan also said last month Britain was very disappointed with India's stance. However, Johnson's office made no direct reference to the conflict, although a source said it was expected Ukraine would be discussed "among other geopolitical issues".

Johnson said India, as a major economic power, was a highly valued strategic partner.

"As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together," he said in a statement. Last year, he was forced to cancel a planned trip to India because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last May, the two countries announced a partnership involving more than 530 million pounds of Indian investment into Britain, and Downing Street said Johnson was expected to announce further major investment and new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology.

($1 = 0.7658 pounds)

Top News / Politics

Boris Johnson / India / UK / Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

29m | Mode
Minimalistic design, precise cutting and lightweight fabric with blissful embellishments are the pièces de résistance of the brand. Photo: Courtesy

Humaira Khan: A brand that bridges fast west with traditional east

1h | Mode
Is the stone crushing job an opportunity for women? Perhaps, yes, but they do this work as the region they live in offers few other alternative earning sources for women. Photo: Mumit M

How impoverished women keep the Nakugaon Port alive

1h | Panorama
After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

20h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

1h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

15h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

15h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals