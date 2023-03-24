Bordeaux town hall set ablaze amid pension protests in France

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 09:08 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Protesters in France have set fire to the town hall in Bordeaux angered by the government's decision to increase the pension age, reports BBC.

Fire engulfed the front door of the town hall in southwest Bordeaux on Thursday (23 March) evening after a long day of violent protests, according to BBC.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out, but it was not clear who was responsible for the fire.

"It is by protesting that we will be able to make ourselves heard because all the other ways... have not allowed us to withdraw this reform," BBC quotes a protester talking to AFP news agency.

Protests sparked when the legislation raised the retirement age by two years to 64 a week ago.

At least 119,000 people in Paris and more than a million people across France took to the streets on Thursday, BBC says citing the French interior ministry.

Police fired tear gas and arrested 80 people across the country.

