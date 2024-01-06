Bolivia announces biggest-ever cocaine bust at nearly 9 tons

World+Biz

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:13 pm

Related News

Bolivia announces biggest-ever cocaine bust at nearly 9 tons

Bolivian President Luis Arce described the roughly 8.8 metric ton bust as the largest ever recorded in the South American country in a post on social media

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:13 pm
Men are escorted by members of security forces after being detained in police drug raids, in Oruro, Bolivia, 5 January, 2024. Photo: Bolivia Ministry of Communications/Handout via REUTERS
Men are escorted by members of security forces after being detained in police drug raids, in Oruro, Bolivia, 5 January, 2024. Photo: Bolivia Ministry of Communications/Handout via REUTERS

Bolivia announced a record cocaine seizure from the country's western Oruro department, officials said on Friday, giving the drugs a local street value of $224 million but nearly double that in Europe where the illicit cargo was likely headed.

Bolivian President Luis Arce described the roughly 8.8 metric ton bust as the largest ever recorded in the South American country in a post on social media. 

He added the drugs were hidden in wooden flooring materials found in a truck, and were likely destined to the Netherlands where their value would be estimated at some $526 million.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The operation also included the arrest of four suspected drug traffickers, stemming from nine raids, according to officials.

 

Drug Bust / Drug Cartel / Bolivia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

3h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

7h | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Coal eases country's power shortage

Coal eases country's power shortage

32m | Videos
6 arrested including BNP leader Nabiullah in Benapole Express fire incident

6 arrested including BNP leader Nabiullah in Benapole Express fire incident

1h | Videos
Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

Genocide in Gaza: The world is shaking again

3h | Videos
Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

Private sector foreign loan repayment $5.21b higher than receipt in 11 months

4h | Videos