11 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Boeing's Starliner with Williams and Wilmore stuck in space for entire summer but they're 'enjoying free time'

NASA astronauts Williams and Wilmore stay positive despite Starliner delay, plan to gather crucial data on ISS before returning to Earth

11 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
In this photo provided by NASA, Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams pose for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station&#039;s Harmony module and Boeing&#039;s Starliner spacecraft on June 13, 2024. Photo: NASA via AP
In this photo provided by NASA, Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams pose for a portrait inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station's Harmony module and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 13, 2024. Photo: NASA via AP

NASA's astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are proving they can make the best of an unexpected situation.

Despite their return aboard Boeing's Starliner being delayed, the veteran crewmates are reportedly enjoying their extended time on the International Space Station. The two engaged in a brief conversation and exuded confidence when reporters questioned them during a press conference streamed live by CBS on July 10.

NASA astronauts having 'great time' while stuck in Boeing Starliner

The two NASA veterans, who have previously commanded successful missions for the organisation, embarked on a journey on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station last month. Yet, the spacecraft's return to Earth has been continually postponed because of a string of thruster malfunctions and leaks of helium. Despite these challenges, the astronauts remained optimistic during a recent conversation, declaring their confidence and assurance that the Starliner would securely return them home.

During the call, Williams expressed, "I have a real good feeling in my heart that the spacecraft will bring us home, no problem." Meanwhile, Wilmore, who has participated in two previous spaceflights, emphasised, "we're absolutely confident," highlighting that despite the challenges on the journey to the station, Starliner was "truly impressive."

The duo even addressed the helium leaks and other problems currently under NASA's observation and speculated it to be the reason for the delay, "We know that and that's why we're staying because we're going to test it. That's what we do. That's what we do in this business. We're going to get the data that we need to help inform our decisions, so we make the right decisions. And that's why we feel confident."

