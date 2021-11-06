Boeing directors agree to $237.5 million settlement over 737 MAX safety oversight

Reuters
06 November, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 08:46 am

Boeing directors agree to $237.5 million settlement over 737 MAX safety oversight

Boeing's best selling plane was grounded for 20 months and returned to service after the company made significant software and training improvements

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US June 29, 2020. Photo :Reuters
A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US June 29, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Boeing Co current and former company directors have reached a $237.5 million proposed settlement with shareholders to settle a lawsuit over the board's safety oversight of the 737 MAX aircraft, documents released on Friday show.

Following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in the space of five months in 2018-19 that killed 346 people, Boeing's best selling plane was grounded for 20 months and returned to service after the company made significant software and training improvements.

The proposed agreement, which is being filed in Delaware Chancery Court late on Friday and was confirmed by Boeing, will require the election of an additional board director with aviation/aerospace, engineering, or product safety oversight expertise within one year.

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and the Fire and Police Pension Association of Colorado, the lead plaintiffs, said the settlement if approved will be the largest monetary recovery in a lawsuit filed in the Delaware Courts over allegations that directors failed to protect against the risk of harm.

Boeing 737 Max

