Blinken warns China against unilateral action regarding Taiwan

Reuters
31 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 04:23 pm

During an hour-long meeting with Wang on the sidelines of a summit of Group of 20 leaders, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday that the United States opposes actions taken by Beijing that have increased tensions across the Taiwan Strait, a senior State Department official said.

During an hour-long meeting with Wang on the sidelines of a summit of Group of 20 leaders, Blinken made "crystal clear" that Washington opposes any unilateral changes by Beijing to the status quo, the official said.

The United States wants to manage the intense competition between the world's two largest economies responsibly, the official said, adding that both sides acknowledged that open lines of communication are paramount.

