Blinken called South Korea to discuss China visit; North Korea warns of stronger response

World+Biz

Reuters
24 June, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 07:39 pm

Related News

Blinken called South Korea to discuss China visit; North Korea warns of stronger response

Reuters
24 June, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 07:39 pm
Blinken called South Korea to discuss China visit; North Korea warns of stronger response

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called key ally South Korea to discuss results of his visit to China this month, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

Blinken told South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin he had an honest, practical and constructive dialogue with the Chinese side, and wanted to explain the results of his visit in as much detail as possible, a ministry statement said.

Blinken and Park decided to continue to communicate regarding relations with China and to urge Beijing to play a constructive role in North Korea's suspension of provocations and denuclearisation, the ministry said.

During the visit to China where Blinken met President Xi Jinping and other top officials, the two sides agreed to stabilise their intense rivalry so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough.

Meanwhile, North Korea criticised Blinken for trying to get China to pressure Pyongyang to lay down arms, and warned that its response will grow "more overwhelmingly and aggressively" to any stronger military measures by the United States on the Korean Peninsula, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

Blinken's "threats" for China to pressure Pyongyang expresses a "dangerous hegemonic mentality", KCNA said, citing a North Korean foreign ministry official.

KCNA also criticised the US for sending military assets including a nuclear-powered submarine to the Korean Peninsula, risking "peace and security".

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast last week, less than an hour after Pyongyang warned of a response to military drills by South Korean and US troops.

The isolated country is under international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

Anthony Blinken / south korea / north korea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

6h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

6h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

10h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

52m | TBS SPORTS
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

47m | TBS SPORTS
Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

3h | TBS Insight
How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

6h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home