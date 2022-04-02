Blackouts, refugees and no food: Sri Lanka’s economic mess

World+Biz

Yashab Osama Rahman
02 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

Blackouts, refugees and no food: Sri Lanka’s economic mess

Coupled with a lack of fuel, spiralling prices of essentials, 13-hour power cuts and a rapidly depleting foreign reserve – down to only $2.31 billion – the public anger is palpable in Sri Lanka

Yashab Osama Rahman
02 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 10:13 pm

Hours after protestors clashed with police outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo, the island leader declared a state of emergency granting him sweeping powers to suspend laws, detain people and seize property.

Later on, a curfew was announced for Saturday till Monday.

The extraordinary measures come amid what has been dubbed Asia's fastest growing inflation rate which has galloped to almost 18%, the highest in the region, reports Bloomberg.  

Alongside the high inflation, there have also been severe food shortages. Coupled with a lack of fuel, spiralling prices of essentials, 13-hour power cuts and a rapidly depleting foreign reserve – down to only $2.31 billion – the public anger is palpable.

The country's foreign exchange reserves have plummeted by almost 70% in two years, making it hard to purchase even the most basic of necessities. Last month, the island nation cancelled school exams for around 4.5 million students after running out of printing paper.

The current demands from protestors are for the Rajapaksas to resign. Rajapaksa's elder brother Mahinda serves as prime minister while Basil, the youngest, holds the finance portfolio. The eldest Rajapaksa brother Chamal controls the agriculture ministry while nephew Namal is the sports minister.

Many believe the president has been too slow to act.

Sri Lanka imposes curfew, lawyers end to state of emergency

Sri Lanka's trade deficit doubled to $1.1 billion in December and the country faces a $1 billion dollar bond repayment in July. 

The Rajapaksa administration in recent weeks has devalued the rupee, raised interest rates, placed curbs on non-essential imports, and reduced stock-trading hours to preserve electricity and foreign currency.

It is also preparing to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent soaring prices of oil may have forced Rajapaksa's hand.

While the IMF loan may take some time, in the interim Rajapaksa has also sought help from China and India. A diesel shipment under a $500 million credit line signed with India in February is expected to arrive on Saturday.

A consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel was handed over under the Indian $500m Line of Credit on Saturday.

Sri Lanka and India have also signed a $1 billion credit line for importing essentials, including food and medicine, and the Rajapaksa government has sought at least another $1 billion from New Delhi.

China is also considering offering the island nation a $1.5 billion credit facility and a separate loan of up to $1 billion, The Indian Express reports.

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

The IMF last month said Sri Lanka faces a "clear solvency problem" due to unsustainable debt levels, as well as persistent fiscal and balance-of-payments shortages.

Experts say Sri Lanka's crisis is a result of economic mismanagement by successive governments that created a "twin deficit" as the country's national expenditure exceeds its national income, and that its production of tradable goods and services is inadequate.

The current crisis was accelerated by tax cuts Rajapaksa promised during the 2019 election campaign and those came into play months before the Covid-19 pandemic which hurt large parts of Sri Lanka's economy, mainly the tourism industry and foreign workers' remittances.

Credit ratings agencies moved to downgrade Sri Lanka and effectively locked it out of international capital markets which could have supported the country's debt management programme.

The island nation's neighbours are also on alert at the moment. Sixteen Sri Lankan Tamils arrived in India in two batches on March 22. Unlike previous migration by Sri Lanka Tamils, who had fled war and atrocities, the latest entrants were economic refugees.

According to The Indian Express, Indian intelligence believes that unemployment and skyrocketing inflation in the nation will drive away more people from the island in the coming days and the number of refugees may rise.

Top News

Sri Lanka economy / Blackout / Refugee crisis / food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Club Diecast celebrates their first convention

Club Diecast celebrates their first convention

8h | Wheels
Imran Khan has been posturing himself as an &#039;anti-West&#039; leader. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

6h | Panorama
While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

10h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

5h | Videos
Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

6h | Videos
Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

9h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers