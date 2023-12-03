BJP set to form govt in 3 states, Congress grabs Telangana

The Indians election commision trends has poised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while in Telanagna, the Congress is leading over Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS. The assembly elections 2023 results will be declared by the evening.

Elections for 199 of the total 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly were held on November 25. The BJP was cruising to victory in Rajasthan with its candidates winning from eight seats and leading in 106, while the Congress won from one constituency and was leading in 69, according to Election Commission trends.

The elections in Chhattisgarh were held on November 7 for 20 seats and on November 17 for the remaining 90. As per the latest trends by the ECI, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark of 46 in the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh with the party leading in 54 seats while Congress is leading in 33 seats.

According to the ECI trends, the BJP was leading on 161 seats, the Congress on 66 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party on two seat while the Bharat Adivasi Party had bagged one seat.

Voting for 119 seats in Telangana was held on November 30. Congress dethroned Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), who has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood, by crossing the halfway mark. As per the trends from the ECI, the Congress crossed the majority mark, leading on 65 seats in 119-member Telangana Assembly.The BRS is leading on 39 seats, BJP on 9, AIMIM on 5 and CPI on 1.