Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
19 January, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:32 am

Related News

Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items

BSS/AFP
19 January, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:32 am
Bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions Twitter HQ items

A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday as Elon Musk auctioned off furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and more from the tech firm's downtown San Francisco headquarters.

An online auction of "surplus corporate office assets of Twitter" that lasted slightly more than 24 hours also featured a 10-foot neon light in the shape of Twitter's bird logo, which brought in a winning bid of $40,000, Heritage Global Partners auction service confirmed.

Among the 631 lots were espresso machines, ergonomically correct desks, televisions, bicycle-powered charging stations, pizza ovens and a decorative planter shaped like an "@" sign.

Musk in December said that severe cost cuts at Twitter had repaired the company's dire finances as he set out to find a new CEO for his troubled social media platform.

The mercurial billionaire told a live chat forum at the time that without the changes, including firing over half of Twitter's employees, the company would have bled $3 billion dollars a year.

Musk said he had been "cutting costs like crazy" at the platform he bought for $44 billion.

Just weeks into his ownership of Twitter, Musk fired about half of its 7,500-strong workforce, sparking concern that the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out content moderation and spooking governments and advertisers.

Musk said his strategy is to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new $8 subscription service called Twitter Blue would help with that goal.

Musk-led Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.

Musk's takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing in scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter's main source of revenue.

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

3h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

46m | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

16h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

18h | TBS Entertainment
Russia claims victory in Soledar

Russia claims victory in Soledar

3h | TBS World
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals