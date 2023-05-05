Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing in India

On Friday, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying 77 passengers from Dhaka to Kathmandu had to make an emergency landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport due to technical issues, according to a senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Patna.

Fortunately, all 77 passengers aboard the plane are safe, reports The Hindu.

The pilot of the flight, BBC 371, reported technical problems, resulting in the plane being diverted to Patna.

The official stated that aircraft engineers are currently inspecting the plane and that the aircraft will only be allowed to take off again once it has been cleared by both the engineers and the pilot.

