Bill Gates and Melinda French officially divorced, court document shows

World+Biz

Reuters
03 August, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:18 am

Related News

Bill Gates and Melinda French officially divorced, court document shows

The court did not issue money, property or spousal support judgments in the divorce

Reuters
03 August, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:18 am
Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

The divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, cofounders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, was finalized on Monday, a court document showed.

The couple filed for divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage, but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together. The Gateses said at the time that they had reached agreement on how to divide their marital assets.

No details of that agreement were disclosed in the final divorce order filed on Monday in King County Superior Court in Seattle.

The court did not issue money, property or spousal support judgments in the divorce. It said the couple must comply with the terms of the separation contract that was not filed in King County Superior Court.

The Seattle-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

The Gateses have backed widely praised programs in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines. The foundation last year committed some $1.75 billion to Covid-19 relief.

Top News

Bill Gates / Melinda Gates / Divorce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

18h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

18h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house