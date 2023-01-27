Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's Adani report 'highly credible'

World+Biz

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 08:37 pm

Related News

Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's Adani report 'highly credible'

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 08:37 pm
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian/Reuters
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian/Reuters

Billionaire US investor Bill Ackman said on Thursday that he found short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on India's Adani Group "highly credible and extremely well researched."

Shares in seven listed group companies of Adani lost $10.73 billion in market capitalization in India on Wednesday after the US short-seller released the report, which accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens.

Hindenburg's report also said it held short positions in Adani Group through its US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

Adani Group has said that it is evaluating "remedial and punitive action" against Hindenburg, calling the report "maliciously mischievous, (and) unresearched."

Shortly after, Hindenburg said it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States.

"Adani's response to Hindenburg is the same as Herbalife's response to our original 350-page presentation. Herbalife remains a pyramid scheme. I found the Hindenburg report highly credible and extremely well researched," Pershing Square boss Ackman said in a tweet on Thursday.

"We are not invested long or short in any of the Adani companies or Herbalife, nor have we done our own independent research," he added.

Ackman bet $1 billion against Herbalife starting in 2012, saying it violated Chinese direct-selling laws and was a pyramid scheme.

He exited his short in Herbalife at a loss in 2018 when his bets went awry, with the shares of the weight management and nutrition company rising more than 150%.

Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Top News

Bill Ackman / Adani Group / Gautam Adani / Hindenburg Research LLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

9h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

10h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

10h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

1d | TBS Stories
After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

After all the controversies, how is Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’?

1h | TBS Entertainment
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund