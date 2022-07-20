Bidens welcome Ukraine's first lady to White House, Zelenskiy expects major results

World+Biz

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 02:43 pm

Related News

Bidens welcome Ukraine's first lady to White House, Zelenskiy expects major results

Reuters
20 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 02:43 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden, with flowers in hand, and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, to the White House on Tuesday for a visit ahead of her address to Congress on Wednesday.

Zelenska, the wife of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, embraced Jill Biden and received the flowers from the president, who met her vehicle outside.

Afterwards, the two women and delegations from both countries sat down for a meeting in the White House Blue Room.

Jill Biden had made a surprise visit to Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24, in May, visiting her counterpart and a school that was sheltering displaced Ukrainians.

Zelenskiy later said he expected "significant results" from his wife's meetings in Washington.

Her tasks include increasing US support for Ukraine, obtaining additional support to "protect people from Russian terror" and boosting humanitarian assistance, he said in a late-night video address.

He said the address to Congress would be important, adding "I strongly believe it will be heard by those people responsible for making decisions in the United States".

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" to ensure its own security. Zelenskiy has led his country in standing up to Moscow.

"When I came back, one of the things that I said was, you cannot go into a war zone and come back and not feel the sorrow and the pain of the people," Jill Biden said at the beginning of their meeting.

She said she had spoken to her team about helping address mental health issues for mothers and children who have suffered atrocities.

US-Ukraine Relations / USA / first lady Olena Zelenska / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

20m | Videos
Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

25m | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

8h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership