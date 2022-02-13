Biden's national security adviser says Russia could invade Ukraine 'any day now'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to CNN's State of the Union about the crisis in Ukraine, saying the world is "in a window when invasion could begin at any time" and warning of likely civilian casualties if war begins.

Sullivan said, however, that while the last 10 days have seen an acceleration of Russia's 130,000 troop build-up, the country could still resolve the crisis through the diplomatic route, report Guardian.

Commenting on reports Russia could attack Ukraine as early as Wednesday, Sullivan said: "We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, a major military action could begin by Russia in Ukraine any day now."

Asked why US citizens are being urged to leave the country, Sullivan said: What we've seen just in the last 10 days or so is an acceleration of that build-up and the movement of Russian forces of all varieties closer to the border with Ukraine in a position where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly.

Sullivan said Russia is laying the ground-work for a "false flag" attack which it could use as a pretext for invading Ukraine. He added this intellgience has been shared with Nato allies who share the US's conclusions.

This is consistent with the Russian playbook. We have seen them do this before.... If you look at the Russian media, they are laying the groundwork for a potential pretext by raising the possibility of attacks by Ukrainian forces on either Russians themselves or Russia's proxy-forces in the Donbas.

Sullivan said civilian casualties were likely: "If there is a military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, it's likely to begin with a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks. Those are never as precise as any army would like them to be ... so innocent civilians could be killed regardless of their nationality."

It would then be followed by an onslaught of a ground force moving across the Ukrainian frontier, again where innocent civilians could get caught in the crossfire, or get trapped in places that they could not move from.

Sullvian reiterated the US message that an invasion's costs for Russia would be swift and severe, adding the US is drawing up lists of Russian economic elites and would potentially ship gas cargos to Europe if Russia "turns down the taps".

We are prepared to respond immediately and decisively, flanked by our allies and partners. If Russia moves forward, we will defend Nato territory, we will impose costs on Russia and we will ensure that we emerge from this as the West stronger, more determined, more purposeful than we have been in 30 years, and that Russia ultimately suffers a significant strategic cost for military action.