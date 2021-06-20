Bidens announce death of ‘first dog’ Champ

World+Biz

Reuters
20 June, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 09:52 am

Related News

Bidens announce death of ‘first dog’ Champ

"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the Bidens said in a statement

Reuters
20 June, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 09:52 am
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden pets one of the family dogs, Champ, after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 24, 2021. Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via REUTERS.
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden pets one of the family dogs, Champ, after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 24, 2021. Adam Schultz/White House/Handout via REUTERS.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years.

"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the Bidens said in a statement.

Champ was one of two German shepherds living at the White House with the president and first lady. Biden got Champ in 2008, the year he was elected vice president under President Barack Obama.

Champ lived alongside Major, who the Bidens adopted in November 2018 and became the first rescue dog to live in the White House. Major had to be briefly removed from the premises after two incidents of nipping staff on White House grounds.

Major returned to the White House in April after being sent to an off-site training so he could adjust to life in the White House.

The arrival of Champ and Major marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump, who was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not to share the presidential digs with a dog or a cat.

Champ lived with the Bidens when the current president served as vice president and spent his days, "chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory."

"Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub," the statement said.

The Bidens have also addressed the idea of getting a cat. "She is waiting in the wings," Jill Biden said in April.

Top News

Joe Biden / death / Dog / Champ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident