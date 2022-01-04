Biden welcomes Verizon, AT&T agreeing to delay 5G deployment to avert aviation standoff

Biden welcomes Verizon, AT&T agreeing to delay 5G deployment to avert aviation standoff

Reuters
04 January, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 10:38 pm
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Medals of Honor ceremony in Washington, US, 16 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Medals of Honor ceremony in Washington, US, 16 December, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

US President Joe Biden said his administration was committed to rapid 5G deployment while minimising disruptions to air operations, adding that the agreement by Verizon and AT&T to delay 5G deployment was a "step in the right direction".

Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc said late on Monday they had agreed to a two-week delay in deploying C-Band wireless spectrum, averting an aviation safety standoff that threatened to disrupt flights starting this week. read more

"We're grateful to all parties for their cooperation and good faith", Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

