Biden: US-China relations on the 'right trail'

U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he thinks relations between the United States and China are on the "right trail" and suggested progress was made during a rare trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We're on the right trail here," Biden said of US-China relations. Asked by reporters whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, "It's been made."

Biden also praised Blinken and said "he did a hell of a job."

China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry so it doesn't veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough.