Biden: US-China relations on the 'right trail'

World+Biz

Reuters
20 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 08:41 am

Related News

Biden: US-China relations on the 'right trail'

Reuters
20 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 08:41 am
U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he thinks relations between the United States and China are on the "right trail" and suggested progress was made during a rare trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We're on the right trail here," Biden said of US-China relations. Asked by reporters whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, "It's been made."

Biden also praised Blinken and said "he did a hell of a job."

China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilize their intense rivalry so it doesn't veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough.

China / USA

Joe Biden / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

20h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

23h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

12h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

15h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

16h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

22h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline