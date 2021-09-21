Biden says US isn’t seeking a new Cold War, in nod to competition with China

Biden says US isn’t seeking a new Cold War, in nod to competition with China

“The United States will compete, and will compete vigorously, and lead with our values and our strength,” Biden said in his first address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool//File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool//File Photo

US President Joe Biden, without naming China, said the United States isn't seeking to reenter a global era of conflict akin to the decades-long standoff with the Soviet Union.

"The United States will compete, and will compete vigorously, and lead with our values and our strength," Biden said in his first address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, reports the CNN.

He said the US would "stand up for our allies and our friends and oppose attempts by stronger countries that dominate weaker ones."

He cited attempts to change territory by force, economic coercion and disinformation as examples of malign activity the US would oppose. Still, he said those efforts should be interpreted as aggression.

