Biden says talking with G7 leaders this week about further potential sanctions on Russia this week

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies this week about potential additional sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

"With regard to additional sanctions, we're always open to additional sanctions," Biden told reporters. "I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do."

