U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the weeks-long fighting in Sudan "must end" and authorised potential new sanctions against those responsible for the bloodshed.

"The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy -- and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people's clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy," he said in a statement. "It must end," he added.