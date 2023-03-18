Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified

World+Biz

Reuters
18 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 09:11 am

Related News

Biden says Putin committed war crimes, calls charges justified

Reuters
18 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 09:11 am
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia&#039;s President Vladimir Putin meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly committed war crimes and the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for him was justified.

The ICC earlier on Friday called for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to Russia since Moscow's invasion began of its neighbour last year. The United States is not a member of the ICC.

"He's clearly committed war crimes," Biden told reporters, referring to Putin.

"Well, I think it's justified," Biden added, referring to the warrant. "But the question is - it's not recognized internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point."

The United States separately has concluded that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine and supports accountability for perpetrators of war crimes, a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities (in) Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable," the spokesperson added. "This was a decision the ICC prosecutor reached independently based on the facts before him."

The ICC move obligates the court's 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory. The ICC also issued a warrant on Friday for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, on the same charges.

A US-backed report by Yale University researchers last month said Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children in at least 43 camps and other facilities as part of a "large-scale systematic network."

Russia has denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its invasion. The Kremlin said on Friday the ICC arrest warrant against Putin was outrageous, but meaningless with respect to Russia.

Joe Biden / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

Robot lawyer sued by law firm

40m | Tech
A prototype of the new spacesuit design. Photo: Nasa

NASA unveils new spacesuit specially tailored for lunar wear

45m | Tech
Photo: Collected

From HP to Acer: Top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

1h | Tech
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT-4 released: What will it be like to grow up with AI?

1h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

1d | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

17h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body