Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war

World+Biz

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:28 am

Related News

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 09:28 am
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington, Delaware, US, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington, Delaware, US, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Just hours after four bombs hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday, U.S. President Joe Biden took to the podium at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, telling the crowd that Russia's leader Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

In his fiery speech, Biden condemned Putin's month-long war in Ukraine and urged the world's democracies to unite in what he called a, quote, "new battle for freedom."

"Let us resolve to put the strength of democracies in action to thwart the designs of autocracies. Let us remember that the test of this moment is the test of all time."

A White House official later said that Biden remark's did not indicate that Washington is seeking a regime change in Russia, saying, quote, "The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Still, his comments came on a day of escalating rhetoric, as Biden also branded Putin a "butcher" to reporters when meeting with refugees in the Polish capital who have fled the war in Ukraine.

"...He's a butcher…"

Ukrainian Yelena Makhulska was among the refugees present during Biden's visit.

"I'd like to tell the president that together all the people we have to stop Putin. So that he doesn't bomb our country. Because we'd all like to go home."

On Saturday, Biden said the West was united against Russia's invasion but also added that NATO was a defensive security alliance which never sought Russia's demise.

Biden said Putin's desire for "absolute power" was a strategic failure for Russia and a direct challenge to a European peace that has largely prevailed since World War Two.

Top News

Joe Biden / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

1h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

3h | Mode
Kaan Terzioglu. Photo: Collected

Bringing all under 4G coverage top priority of Banglalink: VEON CEO

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2h | Videos
Day outing at Thikana

Day outing at Thikana

2h | Videos
Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market