Biden says he believes Gaza hostage release deal near

World+Biz

AFP
21 November, 2023, 04:55 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 05:42 am

Related News

Biden says he believes Gaza hostage release deal near

AFP
21 November, 2023, 04:55 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 05:42 am
Smoke rises after an explosion in northern Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 20, 2023. REUTERS
Smoke rises after an explosion in northern Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, November 20, 2023. REUTERS

US President Joe Biden said Monday he believes a deal to free hostages in Gaza is close, as hopes grew for a Qatari-brokered accord to release some captives in exchange for a pause in fighting.

"I believe so," Biden, who was taking part in a Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House, said when asked whether a hostage deal was near.

Biden then crossed his fingers to signal he hoped for good luck.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Qatar's prime minister said Sunday that a deal to free some of the 240 hostages that Hamas seized in its October 7 attack on Israel in return for a temporary ceasefire now hinges on "minor" practical issues.

"We believe we're closer than we've ever been, so we're hopeful, But there's still work to be done. And nothing is done until it's all done. So we're going to keep working on this."

By National Security Council spokesman John Kirby

The White House said the negotiations were in the "endgame" stage, but refused to give further details, saying it could jeopardize a successful outcome.

"We believe we're closer than we've ever been, so we're hopeful," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"But there's still work to be done. And nothing is done until it's all done. So we're going to keep working on this."

Kirby added that arrangements were still being made on all sides.

"When you hit go, you're counting on everybody to meet their commitments. And that's what we're doing," he said.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday there was a tentative agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw the hostages taken.

The army's relentless air and ground campaign has since killed 13,300 people, more than 5,000 of them children, according to the Hamas government which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

Hamas-Israel war / Top News / Middle East / USA

Hamas / Muslim / Arab / Jerusalem

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

15h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

15h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

21h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

7h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

8h | TBS SPORTS
UK's historic buildings under threat

UK's historic buildings under threat

6h | TBS Stories
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

12h | Tech Talk