Biden to prohibit trade, investment with Ukraine breakaway regions: White House

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 02:45 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:47 am

Related News

Biden to prohibit trade, investment with Ukraine breakaway regions: White House

Reuters
22 February, 2022, 02:45 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:47 am
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, US, February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters

US President Joe Biden will issue an executive order soon that will prohibit "new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in" the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent entities on Monday, the White House said.

The order will "also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki said more measures were forthcoming and said these were separate from sanctions that the United States and its allies have been preparing if Russia invades Ukraine.

Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions as independent

 

Top News

Russia / Ukraine crisis / Joe Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

7h | Amar Ekushey
Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

Sayadul Haque: A leftist who spearheaded the Language Movement in northern Ctg 

9h | Features
Photo: TBS

The story of the first poem on Ekhushey

9h | Amar Ekushey
Photo: Collected

Double wall glass mugs for coffee lovers

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

8h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

8h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

8h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business