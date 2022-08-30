Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 bln arms sale to Taiwan

World+Biz

Reuters
30 August, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 11:05 am

Related News

Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 bln arms sale to Taiwan

Reuters
30 August, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 11:05 am
U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The Biden administration plans to ask the US Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, amid heightened tensions with China.

China carried out its largest war games around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.

China on Monday dismissed complaints from Taiwan about repeated harassment by Chinese drones very close to Taiwanese-controlled islands as not anything "to make a fuss about", prompting Taipei to label Beijing as thieves.

President Joe Biden's administration and US lawmakers stress their ongoing support for the government in Taipei, and there are items in the approval pipeline for Taiwan that could be announced in the coming weeks or months, Reuters reported last week. 

But the focus will be on sustaining Taiwan's current military systems and fulfilling existing orders - rather than offering new capabilities more likely to inflame already red-hot tensions with China, according to three sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Politico report.
 

USA

Biden / Taiwan / Arms sale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

3h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

4h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What happens if global energy prices don’t fall in six months?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

2h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

2h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

4h | Videos
Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries