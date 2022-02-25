Biden nominates Jackson as first black woman on US Supreme Court

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:24 pm

Biden nominates Jackson as first black woman on US Supreme Court

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:24 pm
Biden nominates Jackson as first black woman on US Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has nominated federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court elevating the first Black woman to serve on the country's highest court, reports The Guardian.

Jackson was nominated to succeed justice Stephen Breyer, 83, the most senior jurist in the court's three-member liberal wing, who will retire at the end of the court's current session this summer.

The nomination will not affect the ideological composition of the court, controlled by a conservative super-majority of six justices, including three appointed by Donald Trump, but it does secure a liberal seat on the bench for at least a generation.

The nomination represents a welcome bright spot for Biden, whose approval ratings have fallen to record lows as he confronts myriad crises at home and abroad. It is also his most significant opportunity yet to shape the federal judiciary, which remains overwhelmingly white and male. In his first year, Biden nominated a record number of district and appeals court judges from a range of racial, ethnic, geographical and legal backgrounds.

Jackson's nomination fulfills a campaign promise Biden made to supporters when his prospects of winning the Democratic presidential nomination appeared dim.

Urged by congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina ahead of his state's primary, Biden made the pledge during a debate. Days later, with Clyburn's endorsement, Black voters lifted Biden to a resounding victory in the South Carolina primary that set in motion a string of successes that ultimately earned him the nomination and later the White House.

When Breyer announced his retirement in January, Biden vowed to nominate a jurist with "extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity". And, he added, "that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States supreme court."

The pledge divided Republican senators, some of whom argued that race or gender shouldn't play a role in the selection process, despite similar commitments from Republican presidents Ronald Reagan and Trump.

Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill have said they intend to move forward quickly with the confirmation process. It will be the first Supreme Court confirmation hearing for a Democratic president since Elana Kagan was nominated by Barack Obama twelve years ago. Republicans refused to hold a hearing for Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, which further poisoned what has become scorched-earth affairs.

But there are already early signs that this confirmation may be different, as Republicans weigh how aggressively to confront Biden's nominee, particularly when it will not affect the balance of the court.

With their agenda stalled and the president unpopular, Democrats are hopeful the nomination will energize their base as they brace for a political backlash in this year's midterm elections.

Top News

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

8h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

9h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

44m | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

44m | Videos
Recession in Kataban's pet business

Recession in Kataban's pet business

2h | Videos
Last 30 seconds before death

Last 30 seconds before death

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused