Biden, Macron talk to ease tensions after French leader's China trip

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
21 April, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:19 am

Related News

Biden, Macron talk to ease tensions after French leader's China trip

AFP/BSS
21 April, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:19 am
US President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
US President Joe Biden meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron signaled efforts Thursday to ease tensions in the wake of the French leader's recent remarks on Taiwan and the European security relationship with Washington.

The White House and Elysee said in separate statements after the phone call that the leaders discussed Macron's state visit in the first week of April to Beijing, where he spent several hours with President Xi Jinping.

 As he ended the trip, Macron caused a stir by telling reporters that European countries should not be drawn into a fight between China and the United States over democratic, Western-backed Taiwan.

Macron said Europe should avoid "crises that aren't ours." He also repeated previous comments calling for the EU's "strategic autonomy" from the United States, which has been instrumental in defending Europe since helping to defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.

The White House statement emphasized their shared positions.

They "discussed President Macron's recent travel to the People's Republic of China and their ongoing efforts to advance prosperity, security, shared values, and the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement said. "They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Biden and Macron also discussed the Russian invasion of pro-Western Ukraine and "reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal aggression," the statement said.

In Paris, Macron's office characterized the call as Biden being briefed on "the results obtained" during the China trip.

Referring to Macron's push for China to play a role in forging a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, the statement said "China had a role to play in contributing, in the medium term, in ending the conflict in accordance with the principles and aims of the United Nations charter."

"The two heads of state agreed on the importance of continuing to engage Chinese authorities on this basis," the statement said.

Washington looks with some skepticism on Macron's initiative, given communist China's strong alliance with Russia.

On the transatlantic security relationship, the French statement underlined "the importance of European countries continuing to re-arm themselves in order to take on their responsibilities in sharing the burden of transatlantic security."

It echoed US language on Taiwan, saying "the two presidents share the same desire to reinforce cooperation underway and to support international law, including the freedom of navigation, in the whole of the Indo-Pacific region."

Biden held a separate call Thursday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who accompanied Macron to Beijing.

A White House statement said they too "reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

"The two leaders discussed President von der Leyen's recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices," the statement said.

Biden likewise discussed the Western effort to halt Russia's onslaught on Ukraine, as well as the transition to clean energy economies, the statement said.

Top News

French President Emmanuel Macron / Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rana Plaza collapse, one of the deadliest industrial accidents in modern human history, was a watershed moment that ushered in substantial improvements in the RMG sector. However, many survivors still remain in a dire state. Photo: Reuters

'People remember us once every year. But we live this life year long'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I cannot keep a job because I fear the building will collapse'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

1d | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

14h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

13h | TBS SPORTS
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

19h | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka