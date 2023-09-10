Biden hails India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as ‘game-changing’ investment

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
10 September, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 11:16 am

Related News

Biden hails India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as ‘game-changing’ investment

The IMEC is expected to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe

Hindustan Times
10 September, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 11:16 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

US President Joe Biden on Sunday hailed the historic agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a game-changing regional investment. President Biden, in a social media post, said the project would bridge ports across two continents and would make it easier to trade, export clean energy, and expand access to reliable clean electricity.

"I'm proud to announce that the US, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France, Germany, Italy and EU finalized a historic agreement for a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," the US president said.

"This project is about more than just laying tracks. This is a game-changing regional investment."

India along with the US and several major economies on Saturday unveiled an ambitious infrastructure initiative of a railway and shipping corridor aimed at enhancing commerce, energy and digital connectivity.

US, EU agree on Mideast-India rail and shipping corridor at G20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden co-chaired the event on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Besides Modi and Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated in the event.

Speaking at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said, "Today we all have seen the conclusion of a historic and important agreement. In the coming days, it will be an effective medium of economic integration between India, South Asia, and Europe".

"India does not limit connectivity into regional borders. It has been India's priority to increase connectivity with all regions. We believe that connectivity between various countries is not only a source of increasing trade but also for strengthening mutual trust," Modi said.

Later, in a post on X, Modi said, "Charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress. As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents."

The ministry of external affairs said the project would comprise of two separate corridors, an eastern corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a northern corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe. The corridor will include a railway and ship-rail transit network and road transport routes.

Top News

India / US / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

5h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

2h | TBS World
India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

2h | TBS Today
Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

57m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

3h | TBS Stories