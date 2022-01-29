Biden is a 'damp sock puppet in human form': Tesla CEO Elon Musk

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 11:25 am

Related News

Biden is a 'damp sock puppet in human form': Tesla CEO Elon Musk

He is treating the American public like fools, the American billionaire said in another tweet

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 11:25 am
Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday slammed US President Joe Biden saying he treats the "American public like a fool" after Biden met executives from General Motors but not Musk. Responding to a post related to the meeting, Musk said, "Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form."

He is treating the American public like fools, the American billionaire said in another tweet.

According to reports, Musk whose company Tesla is one of the key players of electric vehicles in America is miffed after Biden called a meeting with executives of General Motors, Ford and other business leaders to discuss his administration's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation.

Following the meeting, Biden also made a post, talking about the future of electric cars and left out Musk's company. "I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before," Biden said in the tweet.

Replying to Biden's Twitter post, Musk wrote the name of "Tesla" in all caps.

Interestingly, Biden invited executives from these companies last year when he signed an executive order with the goal of making all vehicles sold in the US electric by 2030. However, Musk, who is critical of the Biden administration, was omitted from the list.

It's not the first time that Musk has slammed Biden. Back in September, Tesla CEO accused the Biden administration of being "a little biased" and said it "seems to be" controlled by unions.

Top News / USA

Biden / Elon Musk / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

22h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building