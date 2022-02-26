Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Joe Biden instructed the US State Department to release $350 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.