Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
26 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 12:23 pm

Related News

Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense

Reuters
26 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 12:23 pm
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Joe Biden instructed the US State Department to release $350 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.

 

USA

Joe Biden / Russia / Secretary of state Antony Blinken / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

1h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

2h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

3h | Wheels
Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

16h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

16h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

18h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused