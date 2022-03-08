Biden announces US ban on Russian oil imports

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:05 pm

The US move is more immediate than in Europe, which is far more reliant on Russian oil and gas

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, 24 February 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

He said the move means the "American people will deal another powerful blow" to Putin's leadership.

"We will not be part of subsidising Putin's war," Biden added.

Oil prices saw near 14-year highs on Tuesday. Brent crude futures were up $1.06, or 0.9%, at $124.27 a barrel at 0223 GMT, after trading as high as $125.19 then dipping to $121.31.

Russia exports around 7 million barrels per day of crude and oil products.

If all of Russia's oil exports were blocked from global markets, analysts have said prices could rocket to $200 a barrel, while Russia's deputy prime minister said oil could soar to more than $300.
 

