At Beijing Games, hugs discouraged but condoms available

World+Biz

Reuters
25 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

At Beijing Games, hugs discouraged but condoms available

Reuters
25 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 07:33 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Beijing Olympics organisers are keeping up with the tradition of making condoms available to athletes, despite detailed social distancing guidelines intended to curb the spread of Covid-19 within the "closed loop" in which the Games will take place.

"All Olympic-related units will provide appropriate quantities of condoms for free at the appropriate time to people who've checked in to stay inside the loop," organisers told Reuters by email on Tuesday.

The Games are set to take place from Febuary 4-20 in Beijing and the nearby city of Zhangjiakou inside a bubble that strictly separates athletes and other Games personnel from the public.

Journalists who checked into the Guizhou Hotel, which is inside the closed loop, found five individually wrapped condoms in each room. They were individually packed in different-coloured envelopes decorated with an image of a Chinese lantern.

Organisers did not immediately say how many condoms they would distribute.

In the playbook on Covid-19 measures for Games personnel, athletes are instructed to minimise physical interactions such as hugs, high-fives and handshakes and to maintain a social distance of at least two metres from fellow competitors.

Ahead of last Summer's Tokyo Games, organizers said they planned to give away about 150,000 condoms but told athletes to take them home rather than use them in the Olympic village due to social distancing rules and coronavirus measures.

Large numbers of condoms have been given out at the Games since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, and Tokyo organizers said the International Olympic Committee had requested their continued distribution.

Game / Top News

Olympic games / Beijing Games / Condom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

10h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

3h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

7h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure