Barbie doll made of Oxford Covid vaccine designer Sarah Gilbert

World+Biz

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 04:03 pm

Related News

Barbie doll made of Oxford Covid vaccine designer Sarah Gilbert

Her Barbie is one of five to honour women working in science, technology, engineering and maths

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 04:03 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Barbie maker Mattel has created a doll of the scientist who designed the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert.

Dame Sarah said she found the creation "very strange" at first - but she hoped it would inspire children, reports the BBC.

"My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist," she said.

Her Barbie is one of five to honour women working in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem).

The others include an Australian medic who helped create a reusable gown for health workers, and a Brazilian biomedical researcher.

Vaccinologist Dame Sarah - who was recognised with a damehood in the Queen's Birthday Honours - began designing a coronavirus vaccine in early 2020 when Covid first emerged in China.

Her vaccine - the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab - is now the most widely used around the world, with doses sent to more than 170 countries.

"I am passionate about inspiring the next generation of girls into Stem careers and hope that children who see my Barbie will realise how vital careers in science are to help the world around us," said Dame Sarah.

In recent years, toymaker Mattel has responded to criticism that its Barbie doll sets an unrealistic image of womanhood.

It now offers dolls themed around careers such as a firefighter, doctor and astronaut - and in a range of skin tones beyond its original white, blonde doll that first launched in 1959.

Sales of Barbie dolls rose to a six-year high last year, as the pandemic saw parents stock up on toys for their children.

Top News

Barbie Doll / covid-19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

22m | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

27m | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

23h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August