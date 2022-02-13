Bangladeshi UN staff among five abducted in southern Yemen

Reuters
13 February, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 04:10 pm

A Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen since 2015

The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A Bangladeshi and four other United Nations staff have been abducted in southern Yemen while returning to Aden after a field mission, the United Nations said on Saturday.

The staff were abducted on Friday in the Governorate of Abyan, said Russell Geekie, spokesman for the top UN official in Yemen.

"The United Nations is in close contact with the authorities to secure their release," Geekie said.

The abducted Bangladeshi UN Staff is AKM Sufiul Anam, who is working as UN security observer in Yemen, Prothom Alo reported citing his family source.

A Saudi-led military coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen since 2015.

The coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, causing a dire humanitarian crisis.

