Bangladeshi origin candidates: Whom to look at in the UK elections

World+Biz

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 01:54 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A significant number of British citizens of Bangladeshi origin are vying for seats in the upcoming United Kingdom national elections scheduled for 4 July.

With candidates spread across various political parties and some running independently, the total count stands at least 34 candidates of Bangladeshi descent.

Four former MPs have been renominated under the Labour Party

Four Labour Party candidates are already serving as Members of Parliament (MPs) and have been renominated. These include Rushanara Ali, contesting from Bethnal Green and Stepney, Rupa Huq from Ealing Central and Acton, Tulip Siddiq from Hampstead and Kilburn, and Afsana Begum from Poplar and Limehouse.

Labour Party dominance

The main opposition Labour Party has nominated eight candidates of Bangladeshi origin. 

The newly nominated four Labour candidates are Rumi Chowdhury running in Witham, Rufia Ashraf in South Northamptonshire, Nurul Huq Ali in Gordon and Buchan, and Najmul Hussain in Brigg and Immingham.

Workers Party of Britain

Six candidates of Bangladeshi descent are representing the Workers Party of Britain. They are Golam Tipu in Ilford South, Prince Sadiq Chowdhury in Bedford, Mohammad Shahed Hossain in Hackney South, Faisal Kabir in Altrincham and Sale, Mohammad Bilal in Manchester Rusholme, and Halima Khan in Stratford and Bow.

Conservative Party representation

The ruling Conservative Party has put forward two candidates of Bangladeshi origin. Atiq Rahman is contesting in Tottenham, North London, while Syed Saiduzzaman is running in Ilford South.

Other Parties

The Reform Party has nominated Raj Farhad from Ilford South, while the Liberal Democrats have put forward Rabina Khan for Bethnal Green and Bow. 

Naz Anis Miah is contesting as a Scottish Nationalist Party candidate from Dunfermline and Dollar.

The Green Party features three Bangladeshi-origin candidates: Sayeed Siddiqui in Ilford South, Sayeed Shamsuzzaman Shams in Oldham West and Royton, and Sharmin Rahman in Leicester South. 

The Socialist Party has Mumtaz Khanam contesting from Folkstone.

Independent candidates

A notable eleven candidates of Bangladeshi origin are running as independents. 

Wais Islam is contesting from Holborn and St Pancras, while Ajmal Masrur, Suman Ahmed, and Sam Uddin are competing in Bethnal Green and Stepney. 

Ehteshamul Huq is running in Poplar and Limehouse, Omar Faruk and Nizam Ali in Stratford and Bow, Nurjahan Begum in Ilford South, Habib Rahman in Newcastle Central West, Abul Kalam Azad in Bexhill and Battle, and Raja Miah in Oldham West, Chadderton, and Royton.

This year's UK elections see an unprecedented number of participants, with 4,515 candidates contesting for 650 seats in the House of Commons. 

Every constituency has at least five candidates, with the highest number being 13 for a single seat. There are 459 independent candidates across 317 constituencies, and 35 parties have fielded just one candidate each.



