Bangladeshi man drowns trying to save two children in Japan

World+Biz

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 10:04 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

A 39-year-old Bangladeshi man drowned after he tried to save two children who had gotten into difficulties in a river in Nanbu, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Sunday (10 September).

The man and his family were among a group of about 19 people who had come to the Fukushi River, reports Japan Today.

At around 11am local time, one of the groups called emergency services and said the man had disappeared after trying to save two children, aged 11 and 12, who had gotten into difficulties in the river.

Police said the man was apparently swept away by a strong current. He was found at around 3 pm local time on the river bottom at a depth of 2.5 metres.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two children, who were not from the man's family, were uninjured.

