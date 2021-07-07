Bangladesh see 35.61% jump in US jeans imports

Bangladesh is the top supplier of blue denim apparel in the US, mainly jeans.

According to the latest report from the Commerce Department's Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), imports from Bangladesh increased 35.61 percent from the same period in 2020 to $218.35 million in the year through May, outpacing April's 10.2 percent year-to-date gain.

OTEXA reports show that overall US jeans imports increased 29.18 percent to $1.15 billion in the five months through May. It surpassed the four-month increase of just 9.42 percent through April, as retailers and brands restock to quench pent-up consumer thirst, reports Sourcing Journal.

From April to May, the total year-to-date gain was 30 percent, or $26.39 million.

Mexico being the second top producer for the US market, continued to surge ahead with a 51.35 percent year-to-date increase to $232.76 million after a 25.07 percent hike the previous month.

Imports from Vietnam increased 8.69 percent to $121.58 million in the last five months, following a 2.86 percent dip the previous month, as sourcing experts say capacity concerns have begun to hinder the country's fast growth.

With the establishment of its own mill, denim maker Saitex is pushing its production skills to the next level. The 100,000-square-meter facility, which is located in the Nhon Trach Industrial Zone in Dong Nai, Vietnam, will open its doors to clients in August. Saitex's denim plant, which produces 18,000 pairs of jeans each day on average, will benefit from the new operation.

Imports of jeans from China increased by 38.67 percent to $117.27 million during the same period, while shipments from Pakistan increased by 38.73 percent to $116.62 million, imports from Cambodia increased by 10.33 percent to $59.92 million, and shipments from Sri Lanka increased by 32.79 percent to $23.48 million.

Imports of jeans from the Western Hemisphere have climbed 44.89 percent year to date to $292.87 million, led by Mexico. Shipments from Nicaragua, which increased by 40.65% to $42.31 million, also contributed to the increase.

Egypt, with imports up 1.71 percent to $42.27 million in the last five months, and Turkey, with imports up 86.88 percent to $23.82 million, rounded out the top 10 exporters of blue jeans to the US.