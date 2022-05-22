Bangladesh to donate Tk1 crore for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan

World+Biz

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 08:37 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to donate Tk1 crore for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 08:37 pm
A Taliban fighter displays their flag as his comrade watches, at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Taliban fighter displays their flag as his comrade watches, at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

In view of the current acute food and other commodities crises in Afghanistan, the Government of Bangladesh has decided to send a cash grant of Tk1 crore to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

With the approval and direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken necessary steps to transfer the money to the UNOCHA fund, reads a foreign ministry press release.

The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, New York, will send the grant to a special fund set up by the UNOCHA for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. The procedure of sending the grant is currently underway.

This money will be spent through the UNOCHA for the vulnerable people of Afghanistan.

The grant is a practical reflection of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's policy of regional brotherhood, integrated development of South Asia and cooperat ion towards all.

Afghanistan / food crisis / UN agencies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

10h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

10h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

1h | Videos
The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

1h | Videos
Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

1h | Videos
Currency depreciation against dollar price hike

Currency depreciation against dollar price hike

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature