Bangladesh to donate Tk1 crore for humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan

In view of the current acute food and other commodities crises in Afghanistan, the Government of Bangladesh has decided to send a cash grant of Tk1 crore to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

With the approval and direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken necessary steps to transfer the money to the UNOCHA fund, reads a foreign ministry press release.

The Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations, New York, will send the grant to a special fund set up by the UNOCHA for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. The procedure of sending the grant is currently underway.

This money will be spent through the UNOCHA for the vulnerable people of Afghanistan.

The grant is a practical reflection of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's policy of regional brotherhood, integrated development of South Asia and cooperat ion towards all.