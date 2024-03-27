Baltimore ship passed two inspections in 2023: Singapore port authority

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
27 March, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 10:58 am

Related News

Baltimore ship passed two inspections in 2023: Singapore port authority

BSS/AFP
27 March, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 10:58 am
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after it struck the bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. Photo: AFP
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after it struck the bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

Singapore's port authority said Wednesday that a cargo ship that slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse and block one of the busiest US commercial harbours, had passed two overseas inspections in 2023.

"The vessel's required classification society and statutory certificates covering the structural integrity of the vessel and functionality of the vessel's equipment, were valid at the time of the incident," the port authority said.

It added that a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was rectified in June.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Late Tuesday, the port authority said its investigators and those from the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau were heading to Baltimore, offering assistance to the US Coast Guard.

The Singapore-flagged ship had "experienced momentary loss of propulsion" just before it ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed and blocked the commercial harbour.

The Port of Baltimore is the ninth-busiest major US port in terms of both foreign cargo handled and foreign cargo value, and is directly responsible for more than 15,000 jobs, supporting almost 140,000 more.

US authorities on Tuesday suspended their search for six people missing after the incident, taking into consideration the cold water temperatures and time passed.

Top News

Baltimore bridge collapse / bridge collapse / USA / Baltimore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

56m | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

4h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

5h | Panorama
The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How chips are made from bananas

How chips are made from bananas

1h | Videos
Fish Tikka Kabab

Fish Tikka Kabab

41m | Videos
'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

'Mini Bangladesh’ in Karachi

2h | Videos
Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

16h | Videos