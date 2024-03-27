Baltimore ship passed two inspections in 2023: Singapore port authority

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after it struck the bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

Singapore's port authority said Wednesday that a cargo ship that slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse and block one of the busiest US commercial harbours, had passed two overseas inspections in 2023.

"The vessel's required classification society and statutory certificates covering the structural integrity of the vessel and functionality of the vessel's equipment, were valid at the time of the incident," the port authority said.

It added that a faulty monitor gauge for fuel pressure was rectified in June.

Late Tuesday, the port authority said its investigators and those from the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau were heading to Baltimore, offering assistance to the US Coast Guard.

The Singapore-flagged ship had "experienced momentary loss of propulsion" just before it ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed and blocked the commercial harbour.

The Port of Baltimore is the ninth-busiest major US port in terms of both foreign cargo handled and foreign cargo value, and is directly responsible for more than 15,000 jobs, supporting almost 140,000 more.

US authorities on Tuesday suspended their search for six people missing after the incident, taking into consideration the cold water temperatures and time passed.