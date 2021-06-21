Bachelet seeks Xinjiang visit this year, says HK trials key test

FILE PHOTO: United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS

The top UN human rights official, for the first time laying down a timeline, said on Monday that she hoped to agree with China on the terms of a visit to Xinjiang region this year to look into reports of serious violations against Muslim Uighurs.

Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council that trials to be held in Hong Kong this week under the national security law, which has had a "chilling impact" on democratic space and media, would be an important test of the judiciary's independence.