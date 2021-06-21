Bachelet seeks Xinjiang visit this year, says HK trials key test

World+Biz

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 03:38 pm

Related News

Bachelet seeks Xinjiang visit this year, says HK trials key test

Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council that trials to be held in Hong Kong this week under the national security law, which has had a "chilling impact" on democratic space and media, would be an important test of the judiciary's independence

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 03:38 pm
FILE PHOTO: United Nations&#039; High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet adjusts her mask during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland September 14, 2020. Martial Trezzini/Pool via REUTERS

The top UN human rights official, for the first time laying down a timeline, said on Monday that she hoped to agree with China on the terms of a visit to Xinjiang region this year to look into reports of serious violations against Muslim Uighurs.

Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council that trials to be held in Hong Kong this week under the national security law, which has had a "chilling impact" on democratic space and media, would be an important test of the judiciary's independence.

Top News / China

UN Human Rights Council / Michelle Bachelet / Xinjiang / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020