Authorities must protect protesters demanding justice after gang-rape, murder of Kolkata doctor: Amnesty

Amnesty International India has strongly criticised the violent attack on peaceful protesters demanding justice for a doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in Kolkata.

The attack, which occurred on 14 August, targeted individuals who were peacefully exercising their right to assembly.

Aakar Patel, Chair of the Board at Amnesty International India, expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that the authorities have a responsibility to protect the rights of citizens to peacefully protest.

Patel said, "The shocking attack and intimidation of peaceful protesters who were only demanding justice for the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata is despicable.

"The authorities have an obligation to facilitate the exercise of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and to protect protesters from abuse, including from non-State actors, such as unwarranted interference or violence by other members of the public or counterdemonstrators. Leaving unaddressed these attempts to hinder the ability of the population to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly will only increase the frustration and anger towards the authorities."

Undue delays in the investigation will further the climate of fear, impunity and uncertainty Aakar Patel, Chair of Board at Amnesty International India

He further said, "We urge the authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attack on peaceful protesters are held accountable and brought to justice in fair trials. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as the leading agency on the case, must conduct a swift, thorough, impartial and independent investigation into the horrific rape and murder of the female doctor at RG Kar Medical college and hospital in Kolkata.

"Undue delays in the investigation will further the climate of fear, impunity and uncertainty," he added.

On 9 August, a 31- year-old trainee doctor was gang-raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical college and hospital in Kolkata, capital city of the state of West Bengal in eastern India. The events sparked a wave of protests across the country.

On 13 August, the Kolkata High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing the lack of significant progress and possibility of destruction of evidence. The court also noted serious lapses on the part of the hospital administration.

On 14 August, unidentified people attacked staff members who were protesting peacefully and vandalized parts of the government-run RG Kar Medical college and hospital.

A protesting doctor, who witnessed the attacks, told Amnesty International that a group of people assaulted several protestors including medical professionals, who suffered minor injuries. Police officers at the hospital were unable to stop the attacks and emergency phone calls by protesters for further backup went unanswered.

Since then, more protests calling for a swift investigation and a new law against violence against doctors have been held around the country.