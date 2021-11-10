Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from Covid-19

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 12:24 pm

Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from Covid-19

Only around 3% of people in intensive care units had two doses, while more than 63% of the 61,800 cases detected between June 16 and Oct. 7 were unvaccinated

Reuters
10 November, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 12:24 pm
A nurse immuniser administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club during a lockdown to curb an outbreak of cases in Sydney, Australia, August 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A nurse immuniser administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club during a lockdown to curb an outbreak of cases in Sydney, Australia, August 25, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to end up in intensive care units or die from Covid-19, Australia's New South Wales state said in a report, with officials urging people to get inoculated as Australia begins to live with the coronavirus.

The data from New South Wales (NSW) health department out late on Monday showed only 11% of people out of 412 who died from the Delta outbreak over four months through early October were fully vaccinated. The average age of those deaths was 82.

Only around 3% of people in intensive care units had two doses, while more than 63% of the 61,800 cases detected between June 16 and Oct. 7 were unvaccinated.

"Young people with two doses of a vaccine experienced lower rates of infection and almost no serious disease, while those unvaccinated in this age group were at greater risk of developing Covid-19 and needing hospitalisation," NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said in a statement.

