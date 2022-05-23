Australia's new PM Albanese to fly to Quad meet hours after taking reins

World+Biz

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 08:58 am

Related News

Australia's new PM Albanese to fly to Quad meet hours after taking reins

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 08:58 am
Anthony Albanese, leader of Australia&#039;s Labor Party, addresses supporters after incumbent Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the country&#039;s general election, in Sydney, Australia May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Anthony Albanese, leader of Australia's Labor Party, addresses supporters after incumbent Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the country's general election, in Sydney, Australia May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
  • Anthony Albanese becomes 31st prime minister
  • New PM off to Japan later on Monday for Quad meet
  • Australian financial markets offer muted reaction

Australia's Labor Party leader, Anthony Albanese, was sworn in as the country's 31st prime minister on Monday, promising a "journey of change" as he vowed to tackle climate change, rising living costs and inequality.

Labor returns to power after nine years in opposition as a wave of unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focussed independents, mostly women, helped end nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition in Saturday's general election. 

Although votes are still being counted and the makeup of government has yet to be finalised, Albanese was sworn in so he could attend a key meeting of the "Quad" security grouping in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Albanese, raised in public housing by a single mother on a disability pension, was sworn in by Governor-General David Hurley at a ceremony in the national capital, Canberra.

"It's a big day in my life but a big day for the country, when we change the government," Albanese told reporters outside his Sydney suburban home ahead of the ceremony. "I want to channel the opportunity that we have to shape change so that we bring people with us on the journey of change. I want to bring the country together."

Australian financial markets offered a muted reaction to the election verdict on Monday, with the outcome already priced in and no radical change in economic course expected.

Anthony Albanese, leader of Australia's Labor Party, addresses supporters after incumbent Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the country's general election, in Sydney, Australia May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

"Our economic forecasts and call on the (Reserve Bank of Australia) are unchanged despite the change of national leadership," economists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles and three key ministers - Penny Wong in foreign affairs, Jim Chalmers as treasurer and Katy Gallagher in finance - were also sworn in, with Wong to join Albanese on the Quad trip.

Albanese said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday night and was looking forward to meeting him alongside the prime ministers of Japan and India on Tuesday. He will return to Australia on Wednesday.

"This visit aligns with what the Albanese Government sees as the three pillars of Australia's foreign policy: our alliance with the United States, our engagement with the region, and our support for multilateral forums," Albanese said in a statement.

Labor's campaign heavily spotlighted Albanese's working-class credentials and his image as a pragmatic unifier. 

Centre-left Labor still remains four seats short of a majority of 76 in the 151 seat lower house, with about a dozen races too close to call, according to television channels. Some predicted Labor might get enough seats to govern on their own.

Official results could be several days away, with the counting of a record 2.7 million postal votes under way on Sunday.

Top News / Politics

australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, 80% of the umbrella market is dominated by Chinese products. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The canopy of change: How Chinese umbrellas drove out Bangla Chhatas 

2h | Panorama
Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

1d | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

1h | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

2h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

13h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter