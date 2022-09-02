Australia's female spy boss says a 'concrete block' stops women's careers

World+Biz

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

Australia's female spy boss says a 'concrete block' stops women's careers

Reuters
02 September, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 12:09 pm
A medical worker prepares to administer a test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a member of the public at a pop-up testing centre in Sydney, Australia, August 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A medical worker prepares to administer a test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a member of the public at a pop-up testing centre in Sydney, Australia, August 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The first woman to head an Australian intelligence agency said on Friday the glass ceiling for women's career advancement was more like a "concrete block", revealing even as a spy chief she had been asked to bring men coffee.

Director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate, Rachel Noble, traced the history of women in the intelligence service, from code breakers who intercepted Japanese flight plans during World War Two, working on cypher machines in a garage outside the main building, in an address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

"I don't think there is a glass ceiling – it's actually still a concrete block – today it is coated in advanced cloaking technology and I couldn't see it until I got senior enough to reach out and touch it," she said, noting she had only recently become a feminist.

She said she had refused when asked to take a cup of coffee to a man who was in a meeting, explaining that women should sit at the table in their own right, "not the notetaker or the coffee bringer".

The treatment of women in workplaces was a theme in Australia's general election in May, which saw a swathe of seats won by professional women who ran as independent candidates.

Noble referred to former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, whose speech on misogyny in parliament a decade ago drew international attention.

Noble said she had experienced micro-humiliations in a world dominated by men, adding "words like she's a witch (or worse),

she's bossy, she's scary" belittled women who show characteristics of strength.

Her agency schedules morning meetings at 9:30 am, after parents made the school drop-off, she said.

 

australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

Why can’t we all be rich?

10m | Panorama
A theatre in India on the weekend. Photo: Collected

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

1h | Splash
Miguel Sapochnik. Photo: Collected

House of the Dragon showrunner departs season 2

2h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Should robots dress ‘modestly’ as well?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

What do you need to know about making a bank deposit?

15h | Videos
In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

19h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

1d | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman