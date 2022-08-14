Australia's Canberra airport evacuated after gunshots fired; one arrested

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
14 August, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 12:49 pm

Related News

Australia's Canberra airport evacuated after gunshots fired; one arrested

Hindustan Times
14 August, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 12:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Australian capital Canberra's airport was evacuated and a man arrested after gunshots were heard in the main terminal building, police said on Sunday.

One person has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, the police said in a statement. There have been no reported injuries, it added.

Police said CCTV footage has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for the incident.

"The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained," the statement said.

The police said members of the public were not allowed to got to the airport at this time. No further details were available.

Videos posted on social media earlier in the day showed police detaining a man inside the airport as travellers looked on. Media and onlookers also gathered outside the airport following the evacuation.
 

Top News

australia / Canberra / Shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

1h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

6h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do animals like sunbathing?

Why do animals like sunbathing?

10m | Videos
This train will run on carbon dioxide

This train will run on carbon dioxide

3h | Videos
Students will evaluate the teachers

Students will evaluate the teachers

3h | Videos
Qatar World Cup will start a day earlier

Qatar World Cup will start a day earlier

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador